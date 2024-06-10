Insider Buying: Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Acquires 9,598 Shares of Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $132,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,389,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,777,942.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 33,357 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $450,319.50.

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,925. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

