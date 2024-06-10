Insider Buying: Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Director Buys 1,284 Shares of Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) Director Martin Tuchman bought 1,284 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,770. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Tuchman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,022 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,915.50.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Martin Tuchman bought 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.55 per share, for a total transaction of $30,550.00.

On Tuesday, May 21st, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Martin Tuchman purchased 1,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Martin Tuchman purchased 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Martin Tuchman purchased 5,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Martin Tuchman purchased 3,168 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,008.32.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Princeton Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $188.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Princeton Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,025,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Princeton Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

