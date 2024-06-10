Insider Selling: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Insider Sells 22,171 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $595,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,965,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Bohanon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 22,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,458. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $29.28.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,694,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 832,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

