Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 152,972 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 152,972 shares during the period. PAR Technology makes up about 1.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of PAR Technology worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAR. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,262,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares during the period.

Shares of PAR traded up $2.19 on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,081. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAR shares. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Benchmark raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

