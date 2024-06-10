Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,648,818 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 132.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. indie Semiconductor makes up about 2.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.60% of indie Semiconductor worth $23,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

INDI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 71,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,346.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,973 shares of company stock worth $708,076. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

