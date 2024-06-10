Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires 65,201 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares during the quarter. Adtalem Global Education comprises about 1.8% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Adtalem Global Education worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. 28,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,703. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

