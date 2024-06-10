Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,672,000. Chart Industries makes up about 2.8% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of GTLS traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $144.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,437. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 145.40, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

