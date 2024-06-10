Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of HNI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 31,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI Trading Down 1.3 %

HNI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.63. 8,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,623. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $47.60.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Insider Buying and Selling at HNI

In other news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,745.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,772.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,223 shares of company stock worth $1,573,537. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.