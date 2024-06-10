Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Daktronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,451,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after acquiring an additional 305,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,154,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 203,818 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 132,223 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,069,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Daktronics Price Performance

DAKT traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.28. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $530.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.