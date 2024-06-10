Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 108.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Castle Biosciences worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 351.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSTL. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,010 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,672. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

