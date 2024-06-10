Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 224.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,475 shares during the period. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for about 3.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $37,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 6,846.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,194,000 after buying an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,870,000 after buying an additional 411,480 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 732,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,337,000 after buying an additional 168,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 496,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,506,000 after acquiring an additional 119,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total transaction of $852,832.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,527 shares of company stock worth $12,730,533 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.70. 18,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,963. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.87.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

