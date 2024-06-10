Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 134,442 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,631,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Genius Sports worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,914,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,729,000 after purchasing an additional 620,472 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2,189.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,184 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GENI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.46. 101,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,495. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

