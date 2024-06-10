Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 31,518 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the quarter. Inter Parfums comprises 1.7% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Inter Parfums worth $16,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPAR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,323. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.08. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.30 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

