Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 53,200 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ELF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.90. 129,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62.
Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
