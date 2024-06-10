Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 53,200 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,611,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $178.90. 129,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.62.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $120,071.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,829,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,095 shares of company stock worth $42,024,340 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

