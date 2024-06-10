Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys 96,800 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 139.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of PROS worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in PROS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $27.63. 11,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.24. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06.

Insider Activity

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

