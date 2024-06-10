Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of €34.29 ($37.27).

STVN stock traded down €0.23 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €18.39 ($19.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €18.20 ($19.78) and a fifty-two week high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is €24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.80.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

