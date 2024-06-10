Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,717 shares during the period. Stride comprises approximately 1.4% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Stride worth $13,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Stride during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Stride by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRN shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

