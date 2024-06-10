Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,543 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,900,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $15.98 on Monday, reaching $291.05. The company had a trading volume of 15,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.33. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.12 and a 52-week high of $452.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $17.01 earnings per share. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,395 shares of company stock valued at $12,731,469. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

