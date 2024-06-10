Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 495,989 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Flowserve worth $9,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Flowserve by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.68. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $35.23 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

