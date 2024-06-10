Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,224 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LAD traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.15. 16,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.91. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.36 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.