Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Celestica accounts for approximately 1.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Celestica worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Celestica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 230,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,412,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,692,000 after acquiring an additional 244,884 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

CLS traded up $0.49 on Monday, reaching $52.74. 104,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

