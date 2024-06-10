Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $18.55 Million Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 325.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,166 shares during the period. RXO accounts for about 1.9% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of RXO worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 106,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth $1,399,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in RXO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RXO by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RXO shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

RXO traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 35,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $727,616.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,629,679 shares in the company, valued at $316,032,109.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,128,060 shares of company stock worth $22,099,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

