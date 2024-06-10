Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 730,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 277,199 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 1,411.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 213,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.98. 25,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,755. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.65.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $179.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.22 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBBN. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

