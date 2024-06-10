Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,524 shares during the period. Navitas Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.52% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $21,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ NVTS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $4.28. 312,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,948. The company has a market capitalization of $783.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.22% and a negative net margin of 97.75%. The business had revenue of $23.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $115,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,538,353 shares in the company, valued at $21,784,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Read Our Latest Report on Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.