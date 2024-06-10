Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $24.96 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,993 shares during the quarter. LiveRamp comprises 2.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of LiveRamp worth $24,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RAMP. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $30.66. 22,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 172.62 and a beta of 0.97. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $42.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

