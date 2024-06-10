Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $25.89 Million Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for about 2.6% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Group 1 Automotive worth $25,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares in the company, valued at $6,944,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total value of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.45. 8,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,747. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.48. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.84 and a twelve month high of $323.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.