Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Vericel worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after buying an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 59.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vericel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,150,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 560,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 97,952 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VCEL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $781,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,096. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VCEL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,798. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.65.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vericel

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

