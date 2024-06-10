Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 672.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CONMED worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 39.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 11.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub purchased 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Pat Beyer acquired 3,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.30 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,118.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Schwarzentraub acquired 1,442 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.26 per share, with a total value of $99,872.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,442 shares in the company, valued at $99,872.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,442 shares of company stock worth $446,733. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CNMD traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $312.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

