Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Bank lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 613,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

GXO Logistics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GXO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.67. 48,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,800. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

