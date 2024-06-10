Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 126.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,606 shares during the quarter. Carpenter Technology comprises about 2.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Carpenter Technology worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,562,000 after acquiring an additional 53,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,072,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,545,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,902,000 after buying an additional 212,321 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after buying an additional 259,330 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

CRS stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.98. 45,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,404. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $112.75.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total value of $3,117,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.57, for a total transaction of $3,117,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,551,751.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $445,518.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

