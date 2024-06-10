Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of WNS worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in WNS by 41.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNS traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $50.91. 1,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,027. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.11.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.92 million. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WNS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

