Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $20.94 Million in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 678,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,000. ExlService comprises about 2.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of ExlService at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,391.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $367,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,280.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ExlService Price Performance

EXLS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.01. 40,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.81 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

