Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $7.37 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of DoubleVerify as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,131,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,396,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 40.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 135.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 33,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DV traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 201,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,817. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.05.

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,706,463.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,634. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

