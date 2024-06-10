Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Wolverine World Wide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,753,000 after buying an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,060,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.98. 58,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

