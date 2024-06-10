Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,418.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $339,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,515,418.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,536 shares of company stock worth $2,023,154. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Price Performance

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.05. 16,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,686. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $168.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

