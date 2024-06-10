Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of HighPeak Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HighPeak Energy by 850.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,297,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,576 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $10,396,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter worth $2,318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $721,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. 10,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,327. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.38 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

