Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSW. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,451.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Maryam Banikarim sold 6,411 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $83,791.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,765 shares in the company, valued at $990,248.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,673 shares of company stock worth $800,870. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.02. 14,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,381. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $211.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

