Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases 30,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $12,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.80. 47,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.