Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,855 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Wingstop worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after acquiring an additional 531,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $103,899,000.

Wingstop Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wingstop stock traded down $6.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $377.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,263. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.71. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $410.95.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kate S. Lavelle sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.57, for a total transaction of $295,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,431.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.50.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

