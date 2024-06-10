Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 384,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,416,000. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for approximately 3.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.61% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after buying an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $59,850,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4,518.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 356,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,527,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 715,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,277,000 after purchasing an additional 280,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.26. 12,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,930. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $103.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.03 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

