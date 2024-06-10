Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,720,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,567,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 320,633 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Paralel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.81. 46,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,624. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60 and a beta of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $15.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.00%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

