Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,001 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 23.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,229,000 after acquiring an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 242.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $248.97. 32,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.97 and its 200-day moving average is $246.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,410 shares of company stock worth $5,266,356 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

