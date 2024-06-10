Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566,238 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of SoundHound AI worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 44,028 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 12.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ SOUN traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,100,453. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,788,681.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 450,250 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $408,765.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,681.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,515 shares of company stock worth $2,434,925. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.