Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,716 shares during the quarter. Parsons makes up about 1.3% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Parsons worth $13,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Parsons by 7.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Parsons by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 40.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 161,592 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $1,281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 68.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.38. 40,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,338. Parsons Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSN. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSN

Parsons Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.