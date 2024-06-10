Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 171,586 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 617,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,586 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of OLO worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in OLO by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 766,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 300,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OLO by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in OLO by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OLO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OLO by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,518 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,188.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.40. 69,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,295. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

