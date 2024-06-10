Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 3,603 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 2.5% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,804,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $561,722.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,761 shares in the company, valued at $11,216,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,272. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $164.43.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

