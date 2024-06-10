Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of SI-BONE worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in SI-BONE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $37,466.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 205,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,868 shares of company stock valued at $310,659 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

