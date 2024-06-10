Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 48,977 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,977 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $12,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 305.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $221.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.94.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Northcoast Research raised Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

