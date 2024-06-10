Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 88.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 299.7% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.44. 12,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,880. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

