Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,132,973. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.



